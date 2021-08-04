Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,551 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,971,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,502,000 after purchasing an additional 558,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

