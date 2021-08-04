Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $71,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 632.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

