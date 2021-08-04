Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,438,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 21,877,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,957.6 days.

OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.