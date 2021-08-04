Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.19. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 11,062 shares.

WTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.