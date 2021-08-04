Analysts Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target at $41.86

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

PACW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 283,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $64,644,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,531,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

