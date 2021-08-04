Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Target Price at $73.38

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $60.55 on Friday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.06.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

