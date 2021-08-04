AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Gap Down to $7.28

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.07. AC Immune shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 748 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 51.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 230,886 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

