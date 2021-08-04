AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Gap Down to $7.28

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.07. AC Immune shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 748 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45.
About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
