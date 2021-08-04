Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC lowered Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.29. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

