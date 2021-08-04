iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 677,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 14,470,792 shares.The stock last traded at $150.15 and had previously closed at $149.52.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.58.
About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Featured Story: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.