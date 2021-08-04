iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 677,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 14,470,792 shares.The stock last traded at $150.15 and had previously closed at $149.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.7% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 146,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

