Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Grows By 17.2%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Propanc Biopharma stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06. Propanc Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

