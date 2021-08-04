PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Up 6.2%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. 1,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 252,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

