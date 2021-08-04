Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Down 7.3%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) traded down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.87. 22,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,840,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

FLDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

