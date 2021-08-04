Needham & Company LLC Boosts Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $13.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

HLIT stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

