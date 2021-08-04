Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,111,900 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 1,265,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,223.8 days.

SMMCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.