Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen Sells 1,814 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Thimsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64.

XM opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $235,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.