Insider Selling: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO Sells 2,569 Shares of Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $57,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 31.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 60.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

