Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.29. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

