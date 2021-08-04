Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,000,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81.

