Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

NYSE CDAY opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,852.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

