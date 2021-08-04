Virtu Financial LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,553,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,341,000.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS SWETU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWETU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU).

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.