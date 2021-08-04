California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $2.03 Million in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Certara by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Certara by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 791,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

NASDAQ CERT opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.22.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 353,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,178.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,613,576 shares of company stock valued at $198,081,477. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.