Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the first quarter worth $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the first quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Maiden by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maiden alerts:

MHLD opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $280.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%.

In related news, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 14,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $50,001.75. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.