Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

