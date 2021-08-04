ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stake Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 118.85% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

