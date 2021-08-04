ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.22.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.