Paloma Partners Management Co Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 275,917 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

