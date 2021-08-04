Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $374,000 in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $61,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

