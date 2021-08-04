Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $370,000 in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMX. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 11.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

TMX stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.01. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

