LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Stake Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at $79,276,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 51.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in LexinFintech by 77.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $9,046,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at $10,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.