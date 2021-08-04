Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.07% of Mogo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at $760,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mogo in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mogo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89. Mogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mogo Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

