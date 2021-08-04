Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,320.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

NYSE NUS opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,969 shares of company stock worth $2,833,449. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.