AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,430 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,430 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNCR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

