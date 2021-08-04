SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.57

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 3894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKIL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SkillSoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

