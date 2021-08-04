Roth Capital Increases Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $116.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity stock opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,315,317. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after buying an additional 622,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Insperity by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after buying an additional 500,366 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.