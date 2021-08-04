Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,644 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,392,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.4% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 749,400 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $5,217,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTP stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

