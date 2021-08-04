Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $849,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $34,392,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $6,113,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.63.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

