Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.21. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 884,078 shares of company stock valued at $76,444,449. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.