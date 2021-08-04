Consolidated Edison (ED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Consolidated Edison has set its FY21 guidance at $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

