Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $378.40.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $379.17 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $383.55. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $1,492,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.