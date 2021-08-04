Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €8.80 ($10.35) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

SHA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.88 ($9.27).

SHA opened at €7.21 ($8.48) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.66.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

