UBS Group Reiterates “€101.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.88 ($115.15).

EPA:SAN opened at €86.45 ($101.71) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €87.41. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

