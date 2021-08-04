Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.60 by Warburg Research

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €2.60 ($3.06) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on O2D. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.69 ($3.17).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.30 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €2.30.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

