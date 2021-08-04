Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.98% from the company’s previous close.

GLJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Grenke in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grenke presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.00 ($54.12).

Shares of GLJ stock opened at €35.30 ($41.53) on Wednesday. Grenke has a 12 month low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 12 month high of €73.45 ($86.41). The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.68.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

