Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,265 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA opened at $242.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.71. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

