Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Down 2.8% After Insider Selling

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $144.20 and last traded at $144.34. Approximately 9,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,262,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.45.

Specifically, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,788 shares of company stock worth $4,286,615 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.