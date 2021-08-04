Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEGGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a $6.40 price objective on shares of Meggitt and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.40.

OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

