Pierre St-Laurent Sells 7,376 Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$304,945.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$60,195.41.

Empire stock opened at C$41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88. Empire Company Limited has a 1-year low of C$32.63 and a 1-year high of C$42.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.44.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

