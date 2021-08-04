Brokerages Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $692.41 million, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.95.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.