Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Frances A. Skinner Buys 400 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Frances A. Skinner bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $11,628.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $579.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

PEBO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 28.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $779,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

