Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $64,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

